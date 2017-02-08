BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Canada's Erik Guay wins super-G gold

Canadian Guay takes world super-G gold

Canada's Erik Guay wins super-G gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in St Mortiz with a time of 1:25.38.

