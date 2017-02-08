BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Canada's Erik Guay wins super-G gold
Canadian Guay takes world super-G gold
- From the section Winter Sports
Canada's Erik Guay wins super-G gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in St Mortiz with a time of 1:25.38.
Follow the Alpine World Ski Championships across the BBC from 7 February - 19 February.
Available to UK users only.
