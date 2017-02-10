BBC Sport - Winter Olympic Shorts: Charlotte Gilmartin 'first skated at a birthday party'
The Olympic hopeful discovered at a birthday party
- From the section Winter Sports
BBC Sport marks a year to go until the 2018 Winter Olympics by hearing how British speed skater Charlotte Gilmartin was first spotted skating at a friend's 13th birthday party.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired