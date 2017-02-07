BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Schmidhofer wins super-G gold

Schmidhofer wins world super-G gold

Watch Nicole Schmidhofer's gold-medal winning run for Austria in the women's super-G on first day of competition at the Alpine World Ski Championships.

Follow the Apline World Ski Championships across the BBC from 7 February - 19 February.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Schmidhofer wins world super-G gold

Video

NBA: Booker's buzzer beater & week's top plays

Video

Shapovalov hits umpire in face with ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Alastair Cook: England's record breaker

Video

Six Nations Remix: Schoolboys & 'Salt Bae'

Video

Coe denies misleading MPs over Russia

Video

Super Bowl LI Review

Audio

Mike Brown dares to Zlatan

Video

Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Video

Meet Britain's best ever cross-country skier

Video

Archive: Cook reaches 10,000 Test runs

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired