BBC Sport - Alpine World Ski Championships: Schmidhofer wins super-G gold
Schmidhofer wins world super-G gold
- From the section Winter Sports
Watch Nicole Schmidhofer's gold-medal winning run for Austria in the women's super-G on first day of competition at the Alpine World Ski Championships.
Follow the Apline World Ski Championships across the BBC from 7 February - 19 February.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired