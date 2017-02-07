World Ski Championships: Lindsey Vonn slides out of super-G

Media playback is not supported on this device Alpine World Ski Championships: Schmidhofer wins super-G gold

American Lindsey Vonn failed to complete her first race at the 2017 World Ski Championships as Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer won super-G gold.

Schmidhofer, who had never previously won a World Cup race, navigated the course in one minute and 21.34 seconds.

Vonn, 32, made a perfect start but slid out mid-course, managing to avoid a crash and skiing to the finish zone.

"I lost my pole early on and tried to get it back. It was a tactical error but I gave it everything," Vonn said.

"I went too straight and had no chance of making the next gate. I am not disappointed. I don't know why I am losing the pole. I will duct-tape it to my hand."

Vonn, who has 77 World Cup wins, has only featured in two races since returning from an injured knee and broken arm and has not won gold at a World Championships since 2009.

The 2010 Olympic downhill gold medallist says her best chance for a victory in St Moritz, Switzerland is now in Sunday's downhill.

Defending super-G champion, Anna Veith, also failed to register a time as Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein came second and Switzerland's pre-race favourite Lara Gut finished third.

