World Ski Championships: Lindsey Vonn slides out of super-G
-
- From the section Winter Sports
American Lindsey Vonn failed to complete her first race at the 2017 World Ski Championships as Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer won super-G gold.
Schmidhofer, who had never previously won a World Cup race, navigated the course in one minute and 21.34 seconds.
Vonn, 32, made a perfect start but slid out mid-course, managing to avoid a crash and skiing to the finish zone.
"I lost my pole early on and tried to get it back. It was a tactical error but I gave it everything," Vonn said.
"I went too straight and had no chance of making the next gate. I am not disappointed. I don't know why I am losing the pole. I will duct-tape it to my hand."
Vonn, who has 77 World Cup wins, has only featured in two races since returning from an injured knee and broken arm and has not won gold at a World Championships since 2009.
The 2010 Olympic downhill gold medallist says her best chance for a victory in St Moritz, Switzerland is now in Sunday's downhill.
Defending super-G champion, Anna Veith, also failed to register a time as Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein came second and Switzerland's pre-race favourite Lara Gut finished third.
Coverage times
All times GMT. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
Wednesday, 8 February
Men's Super G - 11:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Friday, 10 February
Women's Combined - downhill - 09:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Women's Combined - slalom - 12:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Saturday, 11 February
Men's Downhill - 11:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Sunday, 12 February
Women's Downhill - 11:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Highlights on Ski Sunday on BBC Two (time TBC)
Monday, 13 February
Men's Combined - downhill - 09:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Men's Combined - slalom - 12:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 14 February
Team Event - 11:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Thursday, 16 February
Women's Giant Slalom - first run - 08:45 GMT - BBC Red Button
Women's Giant Slalom - second run - 12:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Friday, 17 February
Men's Giant Slalom - first run - 08:45 GMT - BBC Red Button
Men's Giant Slalom - second run - 12:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Saturday, 18 February
Women's Slalom - first run - 08:45 GMT - BBC Red Button
Women's Slalom - second run - 12:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Sunday, 19 February
Men's Slalom - first run - 08:45 GMT - BBC Red Button
Men's Slalom - second run - 12:00 GMT - BBC Red Button
Highlights on Ski Sunday on BBC Two (time TBC)
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.