BBC Sport - Winter Olympic Shorts: Rowan Cheshire - The freestyle skier with a second chance
The freestyle skier with a second chance
- From the section Winter Sports
BBC Sport marks a year until the 2018 Winter Olympics by catching up with freestyle skiing medal hopeful Rowan Cheshire, who missed Sochi 2014 through injury.
WATCH MORE: Meet Britain's best ever cross-country skier
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired