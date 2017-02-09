BBC Sport - Winter Olympic Shorts: A day in the life of freestyle snowboarder Katie Ormerod
A day in the life of a pro snowboarder
- From the section Winter Sports
BBC Sport marks a year to go until the 2018 Winter Olympics by seeing what British snowboarder Katie Ormerod gets up to during a typical day.
READ MORE: GB's 2018 Winter Olympic medal chance's 'exciting'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired