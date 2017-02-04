Air and Style 2017: Katie Ormerod finishes second

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod claimed a silver medal as women made their debut at the Air and Style big air competition in Austria.

She was beaten by Finland's Enni Rukajarvi, who scored a combined 176.33 from her two best runs out of three.

Ormerod, who won her first World Cup competition last month, scored 146.33 in Innsbruck.

In the men's competition, Rowan Coultas and Billy Morgan finished fifth and sixth respectively.

