Elise Christie: GB skater out of World Cup event in Germany

Elise Christie set the 500m world record at Salt Lake City earlier this season

Great Britain's short track speed skater Elise Christie has been ruled out of the fifth World Cup event of the season in Germany this weekend.

The 500m world record holder suffered a concussion last week, and will not be able to compete in line with GB medical team's 'return to racing policy'.

Chrisite, 26, holds the number one ranking in the 500m World Cup and sits second in the 1,000m.

She has won three 500m and two 1,000m World Cup gold medals this season.

"While this is disappointing to not have Elise racing this weekend, we take any head injury seriously," said GB short track performance director Stewart Laing.

European bronze medallist Charlotte Gilmartin, 26, is targeting a first World Cup medal of the season in the 1500m.

The World Cup series will conclude in Minsk, Belarus, between 10 and 12 February.