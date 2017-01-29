X Games: James Woods wins gold in ski big air in Colorado

Woods won slopestyle bronze at the 2011 Winter X Games Europe

Britain's James Woods won gold in the ski big air at the X Games in Aspen.

The 25-year-old, who had earlier finished fourth in the slopestyle, landed two triple corks to take top spot from Sweden's Henrik Harlaut on countback after both men scored 88.

Big air will be making its Olympic debut next year in Pyeongchang.

Woods' compatriot Katie Ormerod had earlier won bronze in the women's snowboard slopestyle behind American pair Julie Marino and Jamie Anderson.