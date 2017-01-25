BBC Sport - Skiing World Cup: Robby Kelley hikes back up slope after slalom fall
Watch skier's desperate uphill climb after crash
- From the section Winter Sports
Robby Kelley of the USA climbs back up the slope to finish his run to the delight of the Schladming crowd after crashing during the men's Night Slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup.
