Dave Ryding: British skier claims fourth top-10 World Cup finish

Dave Ryding
Sunday's performance was Britain's best alpine World Cup result for just over 35 years, since Konrad Bartelski came second in a downhill in Italy in 1981

Britain's Dave Ryding followed his second place in the Kitzbuhel slalom on Sunday with his fourth top-10 finish of the World Cup season in Tuesday's Schladming night slalom in Austria.

The 30-year-old was 10th, 2.25 seconds behind winner Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway.

Ryding was in joint-fourth place after the first of two runs but slipped down the field in the second run.

"I was feeling it in my legs between the runs," he told Ski Sunday.

"There was such emotion on Sunday and I just didn't have time to get everything back together.

"I know I had a little bit more in me but just couldn't get it out there.

"But, it's not an excuse, I'm still 10th and it's my fourth-best result ever."

Media playback is not supported on this device

How GB's Ryding made skiing history

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired