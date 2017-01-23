BBC Sport - Dave Ryding records Britain's best alpine World Cup result for 35 years

How GB's Ryding made skiing history

Skier Dave Ryding matches Britain's best alpine World Cup result by finishing second in the Kitzbuhel slalom in Austria, equalling Konrad Bartelski's placing in the downhill in Italy in 1981.

READ MORE: Ryding matches best British ski result

Top videos

Video

How GB's Ryding made skiing history

Video

Highlights: Konta beats Makarova in Australia

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Gerrard return wonderful for game - Klopp

Video

Jones scores spectacular 73-yard touchdown

Video

Adams wants women's boxing 'on par' with men

  • From the section Boxing
Video

When Rooney nearly quit Man Utd

Video

Could Adams headline Vegas?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Norway end England's unbeaten run

Video

'Flea flicker' helps Patriots to Super Bowl

Video

Williams match 'a great opportunity'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: O'Sullivan wins 2017 Masters

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Should Sterling have been awarded a penalty?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired