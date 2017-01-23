BBC Sport - Dave Ryding records Britain's best alpine World Cup result for 35 years
How GB's Ryding made skiing history
- From the section Winter Sports
Skier Dave Ryding matches Britain's best alpine World Cup result by finishing second in the Kitzbuhel slalom in Austria, equalling Konrad Bartelski's placing in the downhill in Italy in 1981.
