Former Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn says she "put it all on the line" after her first win since returning from almost a year out.

She beat Switzerland's Lara Gut - last season's overall World Cup winner - by 0.15 seconds in Saturday's downhill race at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Watch Ski Sunday on 22 January at 18:15 GMT on BBC Two.