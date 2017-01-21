BBC Sport - Lindsey Vonn: American skier wins first race since injury return

Vonn 'put it all on the line' for win

Former Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn says she "put it all on the line" after her first win since returning from almost a year out.

She beat Switzerland's Lara Gut - last season's overall World Cup winner - by 0.15 seconds in Saturday's downhill race at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Watch Ski Sunday on 22 January at 18:15 GMT on BBC Two.

