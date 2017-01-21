BBC Sport - Lindsey Vonn: American skier wins first race since injury return
Vonn 'put it all on the line' for win
- From the section Winter Sports
Former Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn says she "put it all on the line" after her first win since returning from almost a year out.
She beat Switzerland's Lara Gut - last season's overall World Cup winner - by 0.15 seconds in Saturday's downhill race at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
READ MORE: Vonn wins first race since injury return
Watch Ski Sunday on 22 January at 18:15 GMT on BBC Two.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired