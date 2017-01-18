Lindsey Vonn: Skiier in appeal to race against men

Vonn, 32, suffered two serious injuries in 2016 - a broken leg in March and a fractured arm in November.

Skier Lindsey Vonn, one of the most successful female downhill racers in history, has reiterated her desire to race against men.

The American, who won 2010 Olympic downhill gold and two World Championship titles, says she wants to see where she stands.

Vonn is campaigning to compete at a World Cup race at Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada in 2018.

"I train with the men all the time and I really enjoy it," she said.

"They push me to be a better skier. I always find myself skiing my best when I'm skiing against them.

"I pick their brain, I see what they're doing and I, in turn, ski faster."

Vonn's request has been previously rejected by the International Ski Federation in 2012, who stated "one gender is not entitled to participate in races of the other".

However, she in developing a proposal with US Ski Team alpine director Patrick Riml to put her case forward again for November 2018.

"I know I'm not going to win, but I would like to at least have the opportunity to try," Vonn said in an interview with the Denver Post.

"I think I've won enough World Cup races (76). I should have enough respect within the industry to be able to have that opportunity."

Vonn returned to competitive racing for the first time in 322 days on Sunday, finishing 13th at the World Cup event at Austria's Altenmarkt-Zauchensee resort.