Lindsey Vonn: American skier finishes 13th in comeback race

Lindsey Vonn has 76 World Cup race victories and is a four-time overall champion

Ex-Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn returned to competitive racing for the first time in 322 days, finishing 13th at the World Cup event at Austria's Altenmarkt-Zauchensee resort.

American Vonn, 32, suffered two serious injuries in 2016 - a broken leg in March, which ended her season, then a fractured arm in training in November.

"I felt like I was skiing well, just not quite on the limit yet," she said.

"It's not a matter of the results, I'm just happy to be racing again."

Vonn is a four-time overall World Cup champion and led the competition last year before her first injury.

She also suffered a serious knee injury in 2013 which caused her to miss much of the season in both that year and 2014.

Austrian Christine Scheyer won Sunday's race, her first on the World Cup circuit and from a 25th place starting position. Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather finished second and American Jackie Wiles came third - her first World Cup podium finish.

Switzerland's Lara Gut finished fourth and reduced Mikaela Shiffrin's overall World Cup lead to 315 points.

Shiffrin, the American 2014 Olympic slalom champion, did not race on Sunday.