Katie Ormerod wins first World Cup big air title in Moscow

Media playback is not supported on this device Ormerod wins first World Cup big air title

Snowboarder Katie Ormerod has become the first Briton to win a World Cup big air.

The 19-year-old pipped Austria's Anna Gasser to claim her maiden victory in extreme -29C temperatures in Moscow.

Big air will make its Winter Olympics debut in PyeongChang in South Korea in February 2018.

Ormerod scored 153.75 as the judges counted the two best runs out of three with Gasser, the World Cup leader, notching up 153.50.

The Yorkshire teenager said: "It was by far the coldest and some of the toughest conditions I've ever had to compete in but an amazing place. I'm stoked to be on the podium with some awesome riders, Anna Gasser and Klaudia Medlova."

It was Ormerod's third World Cup podium this season.