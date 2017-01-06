Lizzy Yarnold loses World Cup overall lead after ninth-place finish in Altenberg

Yarnold won Great Britain's only gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi

Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold finished ninth in the third race of the World Cup season and lost her lead in the overall standings.

Germany's Jacqueline Loelling won gold by 0.44 seconds in Altenberg, Germany and moved top of the overall rankings.

Britain's Yarnold finished 2.1 seconds behind Loelling while Tina Hermann took silver and Janine Flock bronze, with Britain's Laura Deas coming sixth.

Yarnold drops to joint third in the overall rankings, level with Hermann.

The 28-year-old, who won gold in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was sixth after heat one but finished six-tenths of a second slower on her second run in heavy snow.

Yarnold came fourth in the first World Cup meeting of the season in Whistler, Canada on 3 December, her first race in 18 months following an extended break after winning World Championship gold in March 2015.

She then took silver in the second race of the World Cup season at Lake Placid, USA on 17 December.

Fellow Briton Deas, meanwhile, lies joint eighth in the overall standings after finishing sixth.

The fourth of the eight World Cup races takes place on 15 January in Winterberg, also in Germany.