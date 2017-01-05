BBC Sport - Ski Sunday: Skiing on Sheffield's dilapidated ski village

Sheffield's ski village was destroyed by fire in 2012 but despite the fact it is in disrepair Salt Street crew are still managed to go for one last ride.

You can watch the full feature on Ski Sunday on BBC 2 and the BBC Sport website from 18:15 GMT Sunday January 8.

