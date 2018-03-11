BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: Kelly Gallagher 'overwhelmed' to be competitive again
Gallagher 'overwhelmed' to be competitive again
Northern Ireland's Kelly Gallagher says she is "overwhelmed" to be competitive again following a serious injury after finishing eighth for Great Britain in the women's super G at the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.
Gallagher was a gold medallist in the event in Sochi four years ago.
