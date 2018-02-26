BBC Sport - Team GB's record-breaking Winter Olympians return home
Team GB's Winter Olympians return home
Team GB return to the UK following their record medal haul of five at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang.
Double Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold says the legacy is "difficult" when some sports can only be done abroad.
