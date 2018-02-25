BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang - highlights
Dancing pandas and drones make a bear - closing ceremony highlights
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE:
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired