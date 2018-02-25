BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Funniest moments from Pyeongchang 2018
Crashes, bloopers & clipboards - Pyeongchang funniest moments
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch a selection of the quirkier moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics, including some huge crashes, colourful commentary and a mysteriously powerful clipboard.
Available to UK users only.
