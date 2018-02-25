BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Great Britain four-man bobsleigh teams are 'truly gutted for the sport'
'Truly gutted for the sport' - GB bobsleigh men on 'disappointing' Games
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh teams are "truly gutted for the sport" after a disappointing performance from the two GB teams saw them finish in 17th and 18th in Pyeongchang.
