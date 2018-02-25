BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Kirill Kaprizov golden goal in overtime seals Olympic title for OAR
Overtime drama as OAR clinch Olympic title
OAR fight back to beat Germany 4-3 with a golden goal from Kirill Kaprizov in overtime to clinch the men's ice hockey title in Pyeongchang.
