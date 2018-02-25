BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Norway's Marit Bjorgen wins eighth career gold in cross country
Bjorgen wins eighth career gold in cross-country
Norway's Marit Bjorgen wins gold in the women's cross country mass start, the eighth gold of her career and 15th medal overall, in the final event of the Games in Pyeongchang.
