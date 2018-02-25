BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'Absolutely phenomenal!' - Dead heat for silver in four-man bobsleigh
'Absolutely phenomenal!' - Dead heat for silver in four-man bobsleigh
South Korea's Won Yunjong pilots the hosts' four-man team to a share of silver, along with Nico Walther's German sled, in the second bobsleigh dead heat of the 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang.
