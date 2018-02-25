BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Dead heat for silver as Germany's Friedrich dominates four-man bob
Highlights as Friedrich dominates four-man bob
- From the section Winter Olympics
Francesco Friedrich dominates the four-man bobsleigh to win gold as hosts South Korea claim a share of silver in the second bobsleigh dead heat of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Five best shots as Sweden take curling gold
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only
Find out how to get into curling with the BBC Get Inspired guide
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired