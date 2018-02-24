BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Canada secure ice hockey bronze after 6-4 win against Czech Republic
Defending champions Canada win 6-4 against Czech Republic to claim bronze in the men's ice hockey in Pyeongchang.
