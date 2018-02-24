BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Korea's Lee Seung-Hoon wins gold in men's mass start
Lee Seung-Hoon wins gold in men's mass start
- From the section Winter Olympics
South Korea's Lee Seung-hoon win's gold for the home nation, and his second medal in Pyeongchang, in the first men's speed skating mass start event at the Winter Olympics
WATCH MORE: Watch: Takagi wins women's mass start gold
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired