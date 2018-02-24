BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Japan's Nana Takagi wins ladies mass start speed skating gold
Takagi wins women's mass start gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Japan's Nana Takagi wins her second gold in Pyeongchang after holding off a late sprint from home favourite Kim Bo-Reum in the first ever ladies' mass start final at the Winter Olympics.
WATCH MORE: Watch: Bolshunov furious with cross country silver
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired