BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Alexander Bolshunov angry with silver cross country skiing medal
Bolshunov furious with with cross country silver
Winter Olympics
Alexander Bolshunov of OAR reacts angrily to winning silver after struggling to keep pace with Finland's Iivo Niskanen in the men's 50km mass start classic cross-country ski race in Pyeongchang.
