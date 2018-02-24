Winter Olympics 2018: Canadian athlete charged with stealing car in Pyeongchang

The Canadian delegation at the 2018 Winter Olympics is 225 strong

A Canadian athlete, his wife and manager have been charged with stealing a car at the Winter Olympics, South Korean police have said.

The trio allegedly got into an unlocked car which had been left unoccupied with the engine running in the early hours of Saturday morning in Pyeongchang.

The manager, who was also charged with drink driving, then reportedly drove off with the car before being stopped by police.

Canada have not identified the trio.

Police added that unless the alleged offence was deemed a serious crime, those responsible would be able to leave the country after paying a fine.

At a news conference on Saturday, Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive Chris Overholt said: "We can confirm that an incident occurred involving the police around midnight Friday or early morning Saturday.

"We have confirmation that individuals attached to our team are involved in the investigation and are co-operating. We take this matter very seriously.

"However, until we know the results of the investigation we're not really in a position to comment further."

Canada have won 11 golds in Pyeongchang, two behind Germany and Norway, with Sunday the last day of competition.