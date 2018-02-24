BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Billy Morgan's dramatic wait for big air bronze

Drama and emotion as Morgan wins bronze

Great Britain's Billy Morgan seals an historic bronze medal in the men's snowboard big air in a dramatic final, which saw many of the favourites crash out.

WATCH MORE: Highlights - Morgan secure's historic bronze

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Drama and emotion as Morgan wins bronze

Video

Highlights: GB's Billy Morgan seals historic big air bronze

Video

Ester Ledecka: Two sports, two golds, same Olympics

Video

Slalom squirrel - snowboarder narrowly avoids furry intruder

Video

Swiss Galmarini edges snowboarding giant slalom title

Video

'Perfect' shot gives USA decisive lead in curling final

Video

'Any chance of GB bobsleigh medal gone' - Deen struggles on first run

Video

Curling heartbreak, teen sensations and goals galore

Video

'It was huge' - GB's Morgan lands second run in Big Air final

Video

Norway pip GB in alpine skiing team event

Video

Sweden end GB gold medal hopes

Video

Highlights: France 34-17 Italy

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired