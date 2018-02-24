BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Billy Morgan's dramatic wait for big air bronze
Drama and emotion as Morgan wins bronze
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain's Billy Morgan seals an historic bronze medal in the men's snowboard big air in a dramatic final, which saw many of the favourites crash out.
