BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Swiss Nevin Galmarini edges snowboarding giant slalom title
Swiss Galmarini edges snowboarding giant slalom title
- From the section Winter Olympics
Swiss snowboarder Nevin Galmarini edges out home favourite Lee Sangho to the giant slalom gold medal in a thrilling final run - four years after settling for silver in Sochi.
WATCH MORE: Ester Ledecka: Two golds, two sports, same Olympics
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired