BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ester Ledecka wins golds in two different sports
Ester Ledecka: Two sports, two golds, same Olympics
- From the section Winter Olympics
Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka becomes the first woman to win gold medals in two sports at a Winter Olympics with victory in the snowboarding parallel giant slalom. Ledecka earned a shock win in the skiing Super G earlier in the Games.
WATCH MORE: Slalom squirrel - snowboarder narrowly avoids furry intruder
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired