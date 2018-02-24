Winter Olympics: Great Britain bobsleigh crews out of medal contention

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Any chance of GB bobsleigh medal gone' - Deen struggles on first run

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Both of Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh crews are out of medal contention after the first two runs at the Winter Olympics.

Lamin Deen's sled is in 17th and Brad Hall's crew are 18th, 1.34 seconds and 1.38secs respectively behind the leading Germany crew.

Germany, led by Francesco Friedrich, are 0.29secs ahead of South Korea with the second German sled third.

The final two heats take place on Sunday, starting at 00:30 GMT.

"We're a team who wins and loses together but there's no denying that today was a bad day," GB pilot Deen told BBC Sport.

Deen's team were only 19th fastest in the opening run and despite improving in the second remain 0.99secs behind third place and 0.45secs from the top 10.