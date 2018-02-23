BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany shock Canada to reach first ice hockey final
Germany shock Canada to reach first ice hockey final
- From the section Winter Olympics
Germany hold on to reach the men's ice hockey final at the Winter Olympics for the first time by beating defending champions Canada 4-3 in the semi-finals.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: OAR through to ice hockey final
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired