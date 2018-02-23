BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: South Korea endure dramatic end to curling semi-final
Don't celebrate too early! Dramatic end to curling semi-final
Watch the moment South Korea thought they had booked their place in the women's curling final - only to have their celebrations cut short.
