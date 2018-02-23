BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Sweden beat Great Britain in curling semi-final
Sweden end GB gold medal hopes
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Great Britain's women lose to Sweden in their curling semi-final at the Winter Olympics.
WATCH MORE: Serwa wins women's ski cross gold in Canada one-two
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired