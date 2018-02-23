BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Where did it go wrong for GB in the curling?
Where did it go wrong for GB in the curling?
- From the section Winter Olympics
Former GB skip David Murdoch analyses where it went wrong for Great Britain's women in their curling semi-final against Sweden.
WATCH MORE: Serwa wins women's ski cross gold in Canada one-two
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired