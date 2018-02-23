BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Watch Germany's 'incredible' trick shot ice hockey goal
Through his legs! Germany score 'incredible' trick shot goal
Frank Mauer scores with an "incredible" trick shot to give Germany a 3-0 lead against Canada in their Winter Olympics ice hockey semi-final.
