BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Watch Germany's 'incredible' trick shot ice hockey goal

Through his legs! Germany score 'incredible' trick shot goal

Frank Mauer scores with an "incredible" trick shot to give Germany a 3-0 lead against Canada in their Winter Olympics ice hockey semi-final.

READ MORE:Germany stun Canada to reach final

WATCH MORE: Serwa wins women's ski cross gold in Canada one-two

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

