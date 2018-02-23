BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Sweden win men's biathlon 4x7.5 km relay gold
Fredrik Lindstroem leads Sweden to gold in the men's biathlon 4x7.5 km relay, with Norway taking silver and bronze going to Germany.
