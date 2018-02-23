Winter Olympics: Pay dispute key in USA ice hockey gold - Meghan Duggan

Media playback is not supported on this device The wait is over! USA win first women's ice hockey gold in 20 years

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

United States women's ice hockey captain Meghan Duggan says their first Olympic gold since 1998 was a result of bonds forged during a pay dispute.

USA looked set to boycott last year's World Championships after failing to secure higher wages despite more than a year of talks with the governing body.

But a deal was reached with USA Hockey just days before the event began.

"It definitely made us closer, bonded us, united us as a group," said Duggan. "I think it united us as a country."

The Americans beat fierce rivals Canada - winners at the past four Games, including three final victories over USA - 3-2 in a sudden-death shootout in Thursday's final in Pyeongchang.

"When you think about USA hockey in the past 20 years trying to chase after a gold medal, there's a lot of ups and downs and there's a lot of things you go through as a team," added Duggan.

"I don't think that we would be sitting here today if we hadn't gone through some of the things that we've gone through."