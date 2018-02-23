Winter Olympics: OAR reach ice hockey final for first time in 20 years

From the section

Olympic athletes from Russia reached the Winter Olympics men's ice hockey final for the first time in 20 years with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Nikita Gusev and Vladislav Gavrikov struck within 27 seconds in the second period, and Ilya Kovalchuk scored into an empty net with 21 seconds left.

Defending champions Canada face Germany in the second semi-final at 12:05 GMT on Friday.

The winners will face OAR in Sunday's final in Pyeongyang.