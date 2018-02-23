BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Kjeld Nuis takes men's 1,000m speed skating gold
Nuis wins men's 1,000m speed skating gold
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands becomes the men's 1,000m speed skating Olympic champion in Pyeongchang.
