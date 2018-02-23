BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Alina Zagitova beats Evgenia Medvedeva to figure skating gold
How a 15-year-old won ice skating gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Fifteen-year-old Alina Zagitova becomes the youngest women's figure skating champion since 1998, defeating fellow Russian and two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva in the process.
