BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Canada's Kelsey Serwa wins women's ski cross

Crashes, photo finishes & drama - Serwa wins epic women's ski cross

Watch highlights from the women's ski cross event, including the defending champion crashing out in the day's first heat, a photo finish, and a gold medal for Canada's Kelsey Serwa.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

