BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Canada's Kelsey Serwa wins women's ski cross
Crashes, photo finishes & drama - Serwa wins epic women's ski cross
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights from the women's ski cross event, including the defending champion crashing out in the day's first heat, a photo finish, and a gold medal for Canada's Kelsey Serwa.
WATCH MORE: Watch Zagitova's winning figure skating routine
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired