BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Alina Zagitova holds off Evgenia Medvedeva to win figure skating gold
Watch Zagitova's winning figure skating routine
- From the section Winter Olympics
Alina Zagitova beats Olympic Athlete from Russia team-mate Evgenia Medvedeva to win gold in the women's single figure skating at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
