BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Elise Christie reacts to messages of support
Christie reacts to messages of support
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain short track skater Elise Christie reacts to messages of support on social media after she failed to win a medal in three attempts at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Inspiring people 'as good as any medal' - Christie
