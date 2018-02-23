BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Kelsey Serwa wins women's ski cross gold
Serwa wins women's ski cross gold in Canada one-two
- From the section Winter Olympics
Kelsey Serwa claims gold in the women's ski cross as part of a Canadian one-two, with team-mate Brittany Phelan winning silver and Switzerland's Fanny Smith securing bronze.
